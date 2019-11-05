PREVIOUS|
Adobe Photoshop Camera app edits photos in real-time, coming 2020

The preview is available for both Android and iOS now

Nov 5, 2019

11:35 AM EST

Adobe is going to make it easier to edit photos on mobile with a new app called Adobe Photoshop Camera. The new app will use artificial intelligence to edit pictures in real-time.

The app is built on Adobe’s Sensei AI platform and framework and will bring the company’s editing skills straight to the device.

The app lets users apply different lenses and effects to the subject in real-time in the viewfinder, before actually taking the picture; this is similar to Instagram and Snapchat.

The AI will let the app automatically optimize differently for when the user is taking pictures of food, scenery or even selfies. This is also similar to the AI implemented in devices made by Huawei, Motorola, LG and Samsung.

Adobe Photoshop Camera app will be available on Android in 2020. You can sign up for a preview and request early access for the app, now.

Source: Adobe Via: Android Authority 

