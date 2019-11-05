Google Maps adds carousel of ‘Explore’ tabs below search bar

Google Maps looks to be making it easier for users to explore new places. The Android version of the app is testing out a new carousel of ‘Explore’ tabs beneath the Maps search bar.
Typically, the Explore options have their own page users could swipe up. Now, however, Google has added Explore shortcuts underneath the search bar. The shortcuts change automatically and feature Material Theme icons. They seem to update based on time, and perhaps location.
While 9to5Google, who first reported this feature, says that it’s likely that “Restaurants” will be the first pill-shaped button, for me, it says “Work” likely due to the Google knowing I typically head to work around 10 am.
Tapping will immediately begin the search and tapping the “more” tab will open up a full list of options to explore.
This look, while a bit cluttered, will likely help users explore more in the area, considering the options are right in front of their eyes every time they search for a new destination. Google also didn’t completely get rid of the ‘Explore’ page, as when you’re looking at certain locations in the app, it will appear at the bottom so users can swipe up and explore what’s in that area.
This redesign is currently available with version 10.28.2 of the Maps app but is still rolling out to more users, according to 9to5. However, this seems to be available on all of my devices with version 10.28.2.
Source: 9to5Google
