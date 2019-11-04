Facebook has become more than a social network in the 15 years since it launched, and now it’s updating its corporate logo to reflect that better.
The Facebook app and social media website’s logo will remain the same and that this new font-based logo is only used to represent the overarching Facebook company.
The company’s blog post says it was designed for clarity. It uses all caps font and ever-changing background colour to stand out, yet match the app or platform that it’s used within.
For instance, when users go to log into Instagram, the Facebook logo uses the same colours as the Instagram logo. The blog post says the logo is going to be used with Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal and Calibra.
The company has another post on its design blog detailing more information about the new logo.
Source: Facebook
