Related Articles

News

Sep 12, 2018

6:57 PM EST

Uber unveils new logo, redesigned mobile app

News

Nov 4, 2019

8:03 AM EST

Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge gets new logo through Easter Egg

News

Oct 31, 2019

11:55 AM EST

Facebook reportedly working on end-to-end encryption for audio and video calls

News

Nov 1, 2019

8:28 AM EST

Facebook, Instagram cracking down on sexual use of emoji

Comments