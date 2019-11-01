New on Apple Arcade: Super Mega Mini Party, Monomals, Mosaic and more

As has quickly become a Friday tradition for Apple, the tech giant has added five new games to its Apple Arcade mobile game subscription platform: Super Mega Mini Party, Monomals, Mosaic, Jumper Jon and Star Fetched.
The service costs $5.99 CAD/month and includes access to games across iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS.
Super Mega Party
Red Games’ Super Mega Party has players competing in mini-games against others in action-packed online multiplayer action.
Monomals
Monomals focuses on a music contest featuring “animal-DJs.” Players are able to create their own music, and help animals catch Monomals by “fishing.” Yes, you read that correctly.
Mosaic
Krillbite Studios’ Mosaic is an atmospheric adventure game about urban isolation and “being a piece” of a giant machine you don’t entirely understand.
Jumper Jon
Jon is a tiny devil that dies and respawns every 30 seconds. The game falls into the exploration-focused ‘Metroidvania’ genre and is set to be released in chapters.
Star Fetched
Star Fetched is a sci-fi platformer that follows a space adventurer that is teleported to a faraway solar system. The game features side-scrolling action along with exploration and RPG elements.
