News

New on Apple Arcade: Super Mega Mini Party, Monomals, Mosaic and more

New titles are being added to Apple's mobile game subscription platform at a rapid rate

Nov 1, 2019

12:28 PM EDT

Star Fetched

As has quickly become a Friday tradition for Apple, the tech giant has added five new games to its Apple Arcade mobile game subscription platform: Super Mega Mini Party, Monomals, Mosaic, Jumper Jon and Star Fetched.

The service costs $5.99 CAD/month and includes access to games across iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS.

Super Mega Party

Super Mega Party

Red Games’ Super Mega Party has players competing in mini-games against others in action-packed online multiplayer action.

Monomals

Monomals

Monomals focuses on a music contest featuring “animal-DJs.” Players are able to create their own music, and help animals catch Monomals by “fishing.” Yes, you read that correctly.

Mosaic

Mosaic

Krillbite Studios’ Mosaic is an atmospheric adventure game about urban isolation and “being a piece” of a giant machine you don’t entirely understand.

Jumper Jon

Jumper Jon

Jon is a tiny devil that dies and respawns every 30 seconds. The game falls into the exploration-focused ‘Metroidvania’ genre and is set to be released in chapters.

Star Fetched

Star Fetched

Star Fetched is a sci-fi platformer that follows a space adventurer that is teleported to a faraway solar system. The game features side-scrolling action along with exploration and RPG elements.

