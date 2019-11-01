Google is rolling out its Incognito mode for Maps and expects all users to have the feature in the next few days.
The company released Incognito mode to some users in September.
To turn on Incognito mode, tap on your profile picture, then press the ‘turn on Incognito mode’ option.
The feature lets users hide their search queries and tracked locations from their Google accounts.
When the user has Incognito mode turned on, the screen will change to black and reads ‘Incognito mode is on.’
Google says the feature is coming to Android now and iOS in the near future.
Source: Google Support page Via: Engadget
