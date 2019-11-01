PREVIOUS|
News

Google Maps’ Incognito mode is rolling out to everyone over the next few days

Incognito mode prevents search queries from being saved in Google accounts

Nov 1, 2019

1:10 PM EDT

0 comments

Google is rolling out its Incognito mode for Maps and expects all users to have the feature in the next few days.

The company released Incognito mode to some users in September.

To turn on Incognito mode, tap on your profile picture, then press the ‘turn on Incognito mode’ option.

The feature lets users hide their search queries and tracked locations from their Google accounts.

When the user has Incognito mode turned on, the screen will change to black and reads ‘Incognito mode is on.’

Google says the feature is coming to Android now and iOS in the near future.

Source: Google Support page Via: Engadget 

Related Articles

News

Oct 10, 2019

6:26 PM EDT

Google Maps now features more in-depth spoken directions

News

Oct 17, 2019

4:46 PM EDT

Google Maps update brings new ways to report traffic incidents

News

Nov 1, 2019

1:18 PM EDT

You can’t watch Apple TV+ through an Android web browser right now

News

Nov 1, 2019

10:39 AM EDT

Minecraft Earth launches in early access on Android and iOS in Canada

Comments