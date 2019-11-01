PREVIOUS|
Desjardins now says 4.2 million members affected by data breach

In June when the breach occurred, Desjardins said 2.9 million people were affected

Desjardins says that 4.2 million members were actually affected by a significant data breach that occurred during the summer, according to a CBC article.

The financial institution initially reported that 2.9 million members had been affected by the breach. MobileSyrup reported in June that an employee had leaked data as a result of illegal mishandling and use of the information.

The leaked information includes names, addresses, social insurance numbers, birth dates, email addresses and data regarding user transaction habits.

Desjardins confirmed at the time it had not been the target of a cyberattack and that there was not a spike in fraud cases in its members’ accounts.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Source: CBC

