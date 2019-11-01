PREVIOUS|
News

Live image of Motorola Razr showcases unfolded display

Motorola Razr leaks again

Nov 1, 2019

11:04 AM EDT

0 comments

Motorola RAZR foldable

Motorola’s upcoming Razr foldable smartphone has leaked in a new hands-on image.

The shot of the phone sourced from Weibo shows off a design similar to what reliable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) revealed in a series of tweets.

The Razr device is unfolded showing off its 6.2-inch OLED with a tall aspect ratio. The phone also has a 876 x 2142 pixel resolution.

The handset will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, the smartphone sports a 2,730mAh battery. The cost is likely at least in the $1,500 USD (roughly $1,973 CAD).

Motorola is set to reveal the foldable Razr on November 13th.

Source: Weibo Via: Droidshout

Related Articles

News

Apr 15, 2019

5:12 PM EDT

Motorola Razr and One Vision spotted in Bluetooth SIG

News

Mar 12, 2019

11:47 AM EDT

Motorola ‘Voyager’ foldable phone to feature Snapdragon 710 and 6.2-inch display

News

Oct 18, 2019

8:24 AM EDT

Motorola invitation could be for the release of its foldable Razr phone

News

Oct 29, 2019

3:22 PM EDT

Canadian company is celebrating Halloween by resurrecting the Moto 360

Comments