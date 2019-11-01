Live image of Motorola Razr showcases unfolded display

Motorola’s upcoming Razr foldable smartphone has leaked in a new hands-on image.
The shot of the phone sourced from Weibo shows off a design similar to what reliable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) revealed in a series of tweets.
The Razr device is unfolded showing off its 6.2-inch OLED with a tall aspect ratio. The phone also has a 876 x 2142 pixel resolution.
The handset will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, the smartphone sports a 2,730mAh battery. The cost is likely at least in the $1,500 USD (roughly $1,973 CAD).
Motorola is set to reveal the foldable Razr on November 13th.
Source: Weibo Via: Droidshout
