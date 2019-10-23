PREVIOUS|
News

Sony now running PlayStation Store ‘October Savings’ sale

Oct 23, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

0 comments

PS4 Pro front

Sony is currently running a one-week October Savings promotion.

Altogether, a few hundred PS4 games are discounted, included:

It’s worth noting that a PlayStation Store Halloween sale is running concurrently until November 1st.

Related Articles

News

Oct 17, 2019

3:34 PM EDT

Out of nowhere, Sony rolls out PlayStation Vita system update

News

Sep 11, 2019

8:12 AM EDT

Latest PlayStation sale discounts Japanese games by up to 60 percent

News

Oct 16, 2019

8:09 AM EDT

Sony kicks off two-week Halloween sale on the PlayStation Store

Features

Oct 23, 2019

8:04 AM EDT

A Fold Apart is a touching Canadian indie game coming to Apple Arcade

Comments