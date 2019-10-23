Sony now running PlayStation Store ‘October Savings’ sale

Sony is currently running a one-week October Savings promotion.
Altogether, a few hundred PS4 games are discounted, included:
- Battlefield V — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 — $23.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition — $33.07 (regularly $73.49)
- Just Cause 4 — Gold Edition — $29.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Okami HD — $18.89 (regularly $26.99)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — $25.99 (regularly $39.99)The full list of deals can be found here. Deals are valid until October 29th.
It’s worth noting that a PlayStation Store Halloween sale is running concurrently until November 1st.
