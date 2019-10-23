PREVIOUS|
Nintendo selling refurbished NES, SNES Classic online in Canada

There is a small shipping fee, however

SNES Classic on table

Nintendo is now selling refurbished NES and SNES Classic miniature retro consoles online in Canada and the U.S.

The NES Classic sells for $64.99 CAD, while the SNES Classic costs $89.99. The systems are now discontinued, but they originally cost $79.99 and $99.99, respectively.

Note that Nintendo charges a shipping fee. For example, it costs $7 to ship to Toronto.

The NES Classic can be ordered from the Nintendo Store here, while the SNES Classic is available here.

It’s worth noting that Nintendo’s Switch Online service offers a selection of free digital NES and SNES games, although it’s limited and differs somewhat from the NES and SNES Classic’s respective pre-installed catalogues.

Via: Lbabinz

