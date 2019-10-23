PREVIOUS
Google says it achieved ‘quantum supremacy,’ IBM questions claims

The tech giant says the computer can do the impossible in just 200 seconds

Oct 23, 2019

4:06 PM EDT

Google has announced that it reached a historical milestone by being the first company to achieve quantum supremacy.

The difference between a regular computer and a quantum computer is the faster processing speeds. In order to reach quantum supremacy, a company has to create a quantum computer that is able to perform tasks that today’s computers cannot.

“Our machine performed the target computation in 200 seconds, and from measurements in our experiment we determined that it would take the world’s fastest supercomputer 10,000 years to produce a similar output,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

Following Google’s blog post announcement, IBM released its own blog post refuting Google’s claims. IBM is largely involved in quantum computing and addressed the premature results.

“We argue that an ideal simulation of the same task can be performed on a classical system in 2.5 days and with far greater fidelity,” IBM researchers wrote.

Google has said that it is open to implementing improvements for its quantum computer simulation.

“Quantum computing will be a great complement to the work we do (and will continue to do) on classical computers,” Google concluded in its blog post.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google, CNET

