Pokémon Sword and Shield dual-pack pre-orders now available at EB Games Canada

Nintendo’s latest entry in the long-running Pokémon series launches on November 15th for the Switch.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield bring trainers to the Galar region, an area in the world that is based on the United Kingdom.
For those like myself who want both copies of the game, EB Games Canada has announced that you can now pre-order the Pokémon Sword and Shield double pack that includes a steel book.
You asked so nicely, so we managed to get it! The #PokemonSwordandShield Gold Steelbook two-pack is available for preorder!
Vous avez demandé si gentiment, et nous avons réussi à l’obtenir! Le Gold Steelbook double pack peut être précommandé! https://t.co/C7PjNPxJBo pic.twitter.com/waDplcL5sQ
— EB Games Canada 👻🎃 (@EBGamesCanada) October 22, 2019
The dual pack costs $159.99 CAD and features the two games, a gold steel book with the two legendaries, Zamazenta and Zacien. It also includes a felt wall banner pre-order bonus. On one side the wall banner features the game’s two legendaries and on the other is a map of the Galar region.
Pokémon Sword and Shield are very similar with only a few differences, such as the Pocket Monsters you can catch and specific gym leaders.
To find out each of the known Pokémon exclusives, head to Serebii.
