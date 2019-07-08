Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer reveals new ‘Gigantamaxing’ mechanic

A recently released Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer has revealed new Pokémon, a mechanic called ‘Gigantamax’ and a couple of the upcoming games’ gym leaders.
Gigantamaxing, similar to Dynamaxing, increases the size of the trainer’s Pokémon, but also their form. Corviknight’s form change includes armoured feathers called blade birds that are capable of flying independently.
Gigantamax’d Pokémon also feature ‘G-Moves,’ a buffed version of specific moves. All of Corviknight’s Flying-type moves become G Max Wind Rage that deals damage to a single opponent and gets rid of effects of moves like ‘Reflect,’ ‘Light Screen,’ ‘Spikes’ and ‘Electric Terrain.’
Pokémon Sword and Shield are the first duo of games in the series that come with version exclusive gyms. Pokémon Black and White featured version exclusive gym leaders, but the titles included the exact same Pokémon.
The trailer goes on to reveal that Pokémon Sword features Bea, a gym leader that uses Fighting-type Pokémon, including Tyrogue’s evolution Hitmontop. Whereas Pokémon Shield features a Ghost-type gym leader Allister, uses the Ghost/Fairy-type Pokémon Mimikyu.
The trailer also officially introduces the Electric-type corgi Pokémon Yamper. Further, it reveals Alcremie, the cream Fairy-type Pokémon, Duraludon the Steel/Dragon-type Pokémon and RolyColy, the Rock-type Pokémon with the ability ‘Steam Engine.’ This new ability increases the Pokémon’s speed if they get hit by a fire or Water-type move.
According to the trailer, the game will include version exclusives Larvitar and Goomy (in Shield) and Jangmo-o and Deino (in Sword). There’s also a promotion with the Dual Pack SteelBook Edition that comes with Dynamax Crystals that allow players to capture Larvitar in Sword and Jangmo-o in Shield.
Last but not least, over the past few months leaks circulated about Pokémon Sword and Shield revealing information about Gigantamaxing and Dynamaxing. With today’s official trailer, it’s safe to say the leaker was correct.
In an attempt to not spoil anything, to learn more about the hidden details of Pokémon Sword and Shield, click here.
Comments