Leaker shares first Snapdragon 865 benchmark

Frequent Samsung tipster Ice Universe (UniverseIce) has shared what they allege is the first Snapdragon 865 benchmark.
As excepted, the new chipset outperforms its predecessor. Per the Geekbench results Ice Universe shared, the upcoming system-on-a-chip (SoC) earned a single-core score of 4,160 and a multi-core score of 12,964.
Looking to a Snapdragon 855-equipped device like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the 865 scores approximately 20 percent better than the 855 in GeekBench’s testing suite.
It will be interesting to compare how the 865 compares against the 855+, which Qualcomm announced just last month. According to the chipmaker, the 855+ delivers 15 percent faster GPU performance than the 855 — though that has yet to be independently verified, as the first 855+ smartphone, the ASUS RoG Phone 2, isn’t up on GeekBench yet.
This is the first Snapdragon 865 Geekbench score, single core more than 4,000, multi-core close to 13,000, if no accident, it will be used for Galaxy S11, (early results for reference only, does not represent the final production version of the results) pic.twitter.com/auCan2ZUKd
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 9, 2019
In any case, a benchmark tells only a very small part of the story of a new chipset. We don’t know yet, for instance, how the 865 differs architecturally from the 855. With the 855, Qualcomm was able to introduce compelling features such as 60 frames per second depth calculations, which allows the 855 to add bokeh effects to videos, by re-engineering the chipset’s architecture.
If Qualcomm follows its past playbook, we’ll learn more about the 865 at the company’s annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in December.
