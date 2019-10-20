‘BigOven Recipes & Meal Planner‘ is an app designed to help you make dinner and plan your meals simply and effectively.

The cool thing about this app that sets it apart from other recipe apps is its community aspect. For instance, you can add your own recipes and view other people’s as well.

You’ll get notifications when someone leaves a review on your recipe. Other users can also leave comments or questions on your recipes.

Everyone in the community shares the same passion for cooking and is welcoming to cooks of all kinds of abilities.

The app also let you link accounts with your friends and family. When you find your friends and family on the app, you can view what they’re cooking. Seeing what they’re cooking could also inspire your own dinner choices for that night.

If you need more inspiration, the home page features a number of the most popular recipes of the day.

Another nice aspect about the app is its feature that aims to reduce food waste. The ‘Use Up Leftovers’ feature gives you a list of recipes that you can make with ingredients that you already have in your kitchen.

You can also make a grocery list and then share it with your family members so whoever goes to the store next can grab the items. The grocery list is sorted by department or by a specific recipe. The items on the list can be marked off as you shop.

The app also has a useful meal planner with an organizational tool. The feature lets you add recipes to your planner and avoid the stress of having to decide what to eat later on in the week.

BigOven also gives users a number of different ways to organize your recipes. It allows you to clip recipes from various websites and also upload a recipe with a picture.

The app also gives you the option to mark recipes as a favourite or save it for later to make another day. The recipes can also be organized by category, such as recently used.

BigOven can be downloaded for free on Google Play and the iOS App Store.