OnePlus 8 Pro renders suggest hole-punch camera and ToF sensor

The phone will reportedly sport a 6.65-inch display

Oct 18, 2019

A new leak about an upcoming OnePlus smartphone suggests that the China-based company might get rid of the pop-up selfie camera in favour of a hole-punch shooter.

According to a leak by 91Mobiles, which received renders from OnLeaks (@OnLeaks), the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a hole-punch camera as well as a fourth sensor on the back of the handset for time-of-flight sensing.

91Mobiles also notes that the phone will feature a 6.65-inch curved 90Hz display.

Compared to recent renders of the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro looks wider, similar to the differences between a Samsung Galaxy Note device compared to Samsung’s S-series handset. Additionally, the OP8 will lack a depth-sensing camera.

Likely, OnePlus will not launch either phone until the second quarter of next year, so as of right now we should take this leak with a grain of salt.

