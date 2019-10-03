News
First renders of OnePlus 8 surface online

Oct 3, 2019

5:24 PM EDT

OnePlus only recently released the  7T, but new renders of the OnePlus 8 have already surfaced online.

The renders come courtesy of CashKaro and OnLeaks, who reportedly received the phone from a trusted source. These are also not CAD renders but based on schematics.

Reportedly the phone will sport a 6.5-inch display and feature wireless charging. Additionally, the renders suggest the phone features a simple vertical triple rear-facing camera setup and a small hole punch shooter in the top right corner of the display.

The screen will also reportedly be curved like the OnePlus 7 Pro. 

It’s likely months before OnePlus actually reveals the OnePlus 8, so as always, take this rumour with a grain of salt.

Image Credit: OnLeaks, CashKaro

Source: OnLeaks, CashKaro

