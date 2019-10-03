First renders of OnePlus 8 surface online

OnePlus only recently released the 7T, but new renders of the OnePlus 8 have already surfaced online.
The renders come courtesy of CashKaro and OnLeaks, who reportedly received the phone from a trusted source. These are also not CAD renders but based on schematics.
So… Back from 2020, I bring you the very first and very early look at the #OnePlus8! Yeah, already…😏
360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + few other details, on behalf of my Friends over @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/SWanA4kPDv pic.twitter.com/Gh7eUqXsKG
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 3, 2019
Reportedly the phone will sport a 6.5-inch display and feature wireless charging. Additionally, the renders suggest the phone features a simple vertical triple rear-facing camera setup and a small hole punch shooter in the top right corner of the display.
The screen will also reportedly be curved like the OnePlus 7 Pro.
It’s likely months before OnePlus actually reveals the OnePlus 8, so as always, take this rumour with a grain of salt.
Image Credit: OnLeaks, CashKaro
