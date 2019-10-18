News
PREVIOUS|

Black Desert Mobile soft launches on Android in Canada later this month

Oct 18, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

0 comments

Black Desert Mobile

Anyang, South Korea-based publisher Pearl Abyss has announced that its Black Desert Mobile game will soft launch on Android on October 24th, 2019 in Canada.

Pre-registration for the free-to-play open-world action MMORPG is now open on the Google Play Store. Pearl Abyss says more than two million people have already pre-registered for the game.

As the name suggests, Black Desert Mobile is a mobile version of the MMORPG that launched on PC in 2015 and consoles earlier this year. According to Pearl Abyss more than 20 million people have played the game across PC, Xbox One and PS4 so far.

In Black Desert Mobile, combat is centred around third-person shooting and customization options. The game features cooperative Dungeons and Quests, as well as competitive Guild Wars — all of which offer the chance to obtain unique loot.

Black Desert Mobile launches on Android and iOS in December.

Related Articles

Features

Oct 16, 2019

3:34 PM EDT

These are the Pixel 4 features coming to Pixel 3, 3a devices

Resources

Oct 17, 2019

2:51 PM EDT

Reminder: today is the last day to cancel Apple Arcade without getting charged

News

Oct 17, 2019

6:49 PM EDT

Stephen King’s The Outsider to stream exclusively in Canada on Crave in January

News

Oct 17, 2019

6:18 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch surpasses 15 million units sold in North America

Comments