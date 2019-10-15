News
HP Canada running ‘7 Days of Deals,’ offering up to 50 percent off

Oct 15, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

HP Canada has kicked off a ‘7 Days of Deals’ promotion that takes up to 50 percent off various products.

The first day of the sale offers up to $370 off select Spectre x360 laptops and desktops, as well as a bonus three-year Accidental Damage Protection Warranty.

A few monitors, printers, mice and other products are also on sale.

Here are some of the offers:

The full list of discounted Spectre products can be found here.

