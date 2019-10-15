HP Canada running ‘7 Days of Deals,’ offering up to 50 percent off

HP Canada has kicked off a ‘7 Days of Deals’ promotion that takes up to 50 percent off various products.
The first day of the sale offers up to $370 off select Spectre x360 laptops and desktops, as well as a bonus three-year Accidental Damage Protection Warranty.
A few monitors, printers, mice and other products are also on sale.
Here are some of the offers:
- HP Chromebook – 14-db0020nr — $249.99 (regularly $369.99)
- HP Spectre x360 15-df0008ca 4K Convertible laptop + 3 year Extended Warranty — $1,999.99 (regularly $2,369.99)
- HP Spectre x360 13-ap0008ca Full-HD Convertible laptop + 3 year Extended Warranty — $1,499.99 ($1,769.99)
- HP Pavilion 27-xa0019 FHD Touchscreen All-in-One with Optane Storage Acceleration + 3 year Extended Warranty — $1,649.99 (regularly $1,829.99)
- HP X3000 Wireless Mouse — $14.99 (regularly $21.99)
The full list of discounted Spectre products can be found here.
