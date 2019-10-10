News
PREVIOUS|

Leaker reveals Instagram is working on direct messaging for desktop

The feature's user interface is similar to Facebook's Messenger for desktop

Oct 10, 2019

7:57 AM EDT

0 comments

Instagram app icon

Instagram is working on a desktop website feature that will let users message followers.

App researcher and frequent social media feature tipster Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) revealed images on Twitter of potentially what the Direct messaging feature will look like.

“Instagram is working on Direct for the desktop website,” the first tweet thread read. Another revealed more images.

She noted that “on Instagram Direct for desktop web, thread info becomes a sidebar just like Messenger for desktop web.” Manchun is referring to the desktop interface for Facebook’s Messenger platform.

We don’t know much else about the Direct interface. Instagram also hasn’t revealed if it is working on this new.

What we do know is that Instagram direct messaging on desktop is something users have wanted for a very long time.

Source: @wongmjane

Related Articles

Business

Oct 9, 2019

12:23 PM EDT

Huge tech companies could face heftier taxes following international reform

News

Oct 8, 2019

10:47 AM EDT

Instagram adds new security feature to prevent phishing scams

News

Oct 9, 2019

10:49 AM EDT

Instagram’s new ‘Create’ mode offers a ‘Throwback Thursday’ feature

News

Oct 4, 2019

10:47 AM EDT

Facebook ready to take legal action against EU’s global content removal ruling

Comments