Leaker reveals Instagram is working on direct messaging for desktop

Instagram is working on a desktop website feature that will let users message followers.
App researcher and frequent social media feature tipster Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) revealed images on Twitter of potentially what the Direct messaging feature will look like.
“Instagram is working on Direct for the desktop website,” the first tweet thread read. Another revealed more images.
Instagram is working on Direct for the desktop website pic.twitter.com/2Yc0T94wh1
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 9, 2019
She noted that “on Instagram Direct for desktop web, thread info becomes a sidebar just like Messenger for desktop web.” Manchun is referring to the desktop interface for Facebook’s Messenger platform.
I managed to get the rest of Instagram Direct for desktop web to show up pic.twitter.com/oN7N2He6Eh
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 9, 2019
We don’t know much else about the Direct interface. Instagram also hasn’t revealed if it is working on this new.
What we do know is that Instagram direct messaging on desktop is something users have wanted for a very long time.
Source: @wongmjane
