CIO Strategy Council releases standards for artificial intelligence use

Canada’s Chief Information Officers (CIO) Strategy Council has published a new set of national standards for the use of artificial intelligence.
The standards are meant to aid organizations on how to use developing technologies. The council acknowledges that artificial intelligence is misunderstood, but that companies are attempting to implement it within their organizations.
The main focus of the standards is to specify the “minimum requirements in protecting human values and incorporating ethics in the design and use of automated decision systems.”
According to the standards, AI should drive inclusive growth and benefit people and the planet. The AI systems must also be designed to respect human rights, the rule of law, diversity, and democratic values.
The AI systems must also have safeguards that allow for human intervention in order to certify a fair society.
Additionally, the AI systems should be transparent and function in a secure and safe way. The potential risks with the systems must also be continuously managed.
Lastly, the organizations that are developing or operating the systems must be held accountable. They must also adhere to the standards listed by the CIO Strategy Council.
The published document states that the standard applies to all organizations, including government entities, private and public companies, and not-for-profit organizations.
Early this year, the CIO received authorization to develop National Standards of Canada from the Standards Council of Canada.
Source: CIO Strategy Council
