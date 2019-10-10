News
PREVIOUS|

Apple TV users can now stream Amazon Music

It seems like Amazon and Apple's friendship is starting to grow

Oct 10, 2019

3:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Amazon Music users that don’t like Fire TV can now stream music on an Apple TV instead.

The app is available on both the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD, but not older models.

Just like the recently updated Apple Music app, Amazon Music listeners will be able to follow along with the music as lyrics stream down the right side of the screen for compatible songs.

Amazon Music usually costs $7.99 cAD per month or $80 per year for an individual. The company’s family plan costs $14.99 a month for six people, or $149.99 a year.

You can download the app from the App Store on your Apple TV.

Source: Amazon

Related Articles

News

Jun 28, 2019

1:07 PM EDT

Amazon Music launches ‘Made in Canada’ playlists ahead of Canada Day

News

Sep 26, 2018

9:47 AM EDT

Amazon Music Unlimited is now available in Canada

News

Oct 7, 2019

4:34 PM EDT

Apple reportedly plans to launch super-bundle that includes News, Arcade, Music and more

News

Apr 26, 2019

5:06 PM EDT

Amazon looking to add Hi-Fi to it’s music streaming platfrom

Comments