Apple TV users can now stream Amazon Music

Amazon Music users that don’t like Fire TV can now stream music on an Apple TV instead.
The app is available on both the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD, but not older models.
Just like the recently updated Apple Music app, Amazon Music listeners will be able to follow along with the music as lyrics stream down the right side of the screen for compatible songs.
Amazon Music usually costs $7.99 cAD per month or $80 per year for an individual. The company’s family plan costs $14.99 a month for six people, or $149.99 a year.
You can download the app from the App Store on your Apple TV.
Source: Amazon
