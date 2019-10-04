News
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro production reportedly increased by 10 percent: report

Oct 4, 2019

8:49 AM EDT

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is selling extremely well, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Apple has reportedly asked its suppliers to increase the production of its latest smartphone by about 10 percent, which would mean eight million more units.

Nikkei’s report indicates that the increased orders were mainly for the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro. The publication added that production for the iPhone 11 Pro Max amounts to slightly less.

In Canada, the iPhone 11 starts at $979 CAD, while the Pro starts at $1,379.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review Via: 9to5Mac

