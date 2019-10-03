News
PREVIOUS|

Apple will soon allow Siri to send messages with third-party apps

Oct 3, 2019

2:30 PM EDT

0 comments

Siri

Apple has plans to let Siri work with third-party messaging apps like Skype, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Users will be able to set the voice-activated assistant to work with the messaging app they use most frequently. For example, if you rarely use Apple’s Messages app and instead are more fond of Facebook Messenger, you’ll now be able to ask Siri to send messages to your contacts on the platform.

Siri will still be set to send a text through Apple’s Messages app by default, with the voice-activated assistant slowly learning what platforms you prefer to contact specific contacts with the more you do so.

This means that you’ll need to specify how you want to contact a user with a command like, “message Tascia on Facebook Messenger.” Eventually, once Siri learns your messaging habits, you’ll be able to say, “message Tascia” and the text will be sent through Facebook Messenger.

While a minor shift, this is yet another example of Apple’s walled-garden ecosystem slowly crumbling. Still, Siri remains significantly behind Alexa and Google Assistant in terms of most functionality.

Source: Bloomberg

Related Articles

News

Sep 27, 2019

10:35 AM EDT

Soon you’ll be able to control Spotify with Siri voice commands

News

Oct 3, 2019

7:33 PM EDT

Apple might still be working on an iPhone SE 2

News

Sep 30, 2019

1:50 PM EDT

iOS 13.1.2 is now available, fixes iCloud backup bug, camera issues and more

News

Sep 30, 2019

6:50 PM EDT

This Lightning cable looks Apple-made, but can actually hack computers

Comments