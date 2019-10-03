Speaker company Marshall has Google Assistant-enabled headphones on the way

Smart headphones are all the rage this season, and Marshall, a company typically known for making speakers, has just dropped a new pair.
The company is embedding Google Assistant into the device to bring a host of smart features to its popular Major III over-ear headphones. The new headphones are called the Marshall III Voice and feature a small button at the corner of the left earcup to trigger the assistant.
Adding the digital assistant wasn’t the only addition to the headphones. Marshall also packed in an additional 30 hours of battery, which brings the total battery life of 60 hours.
In terms of speakers, the headphones include a 40mm driver in each ear, so they should provide users with a robust sound experience.
There’s also a tiny joy-stick on the headphones that lets you pause the music, skip tracks and adjust volume.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Marshall for Canadian availability information and pricing. In the U.S., the headphones are slated to come out on October 16th and cost $169 USD (roughly, $224 CAD).
Source: Marshall
