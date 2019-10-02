At Microsoft’s event in New York City, the company unveiled the Surface Laptop 3.
The new laptop comes in two screen sizes, 13.5-inches and 15-inches. The Surface Laptop 3 features a look that is similar to the previous model from the outside.
We're pleased to bring you the new Surface Laptop 3 from #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/Y7lH94NbQK
— Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2019
When you open the device it’s always on and ready with Windows Hello. According to Surface Chief Panos Panay, the new laptop’s trackpad is 30 percent bigger when compared to its predecessor. Additionally, it sports the same 1.3mm key travel as the previous Surface Laptop 2.
Spec-wise the new Laptop 3 features Intel’s 10th-gen Ice Lake processor, which is an upgrade from the Surface Laptop 2’s 8th-generation Intel processor.
Panos claims that Surface Laptop 3 is three times faster than the MacBook Air. There’s also an AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor Panos also says is the fastest processor featured in any laptop in its class today.
The laptop also features fast-charging, which is capable of charging up the battery to 80 percent in under an hour. The new laptop also features USB-C for the first time, similar to the Surface Pro 7.
Additionally, there’s a model that comes in sandstone colour with a ‘Machined Aluminum Finish,’ along with Alcantara fabric versions of the new laptop.
The Surface Laptop 3 officially launches on October 22nd. In the U.S. the 13-inch model costs $999 (roughly $1,3238 CAD), and the 15-inch model $1,199 ( about $1,459 CAD).
We’ve reached out to Microsoft Canada for specific Canadian pricing and availability.
More to come…
