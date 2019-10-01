Google has created a VR tour of France’s Palace of Versailles

Google has partnered with the Château de Versailles to develop a virtual reality experience that takes users through the iconic French landmark.
Altogether, Google has captured over 4TB of data and textured 15 billion pixels of the castle, which consists of 21 rooms and 387,500 square feet of internal surfaces.
In practice, this means that users can view over 100 sculptures, paintings and other artwork up-close in VR. Google also recommends turning your device to dark mode “for a more intimate experience” in a chimney fire-lit castle.
The VR experience is available for free to both HTC Vive and Oculus Rift users in the Google Arts & Culture app. Alternatively, those without a VR headset can visit this website for a smaller interactive tour of the castle.
Source: Google Arts & Culture Via: Engadget
