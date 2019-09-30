News
Dragon Quest of the Stars coming to mobile in the West in early 2020

Sep 30, 2019

9:12 PM EDT

Dragon Quest of the Stars mobile game

Square Enix will bring its Dragon Quest of the Stars game to Android and iOS in the West in early 2020.

The mobile RPG first released in Japan in 2015.

The game will allow players to create their own characters based on designs from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball and longtime character designer of Dragon Quest. Along with two other party members, players will embark on a space-faring journey to save the universe. Alternatively, up to four players can team up in online multiplayer.

In terms of gameplay, players will face off against classic Dragon Quest monsters in traditional turn-based combat. However, the catch in Dragon Quest of the Stars is strategically managing a skill gauge to use commands at the appropriate time.

As with most mobile games, Dragon Quest of the Stars will be free-to-play with in-app purchases. It’s currently unclear exactly what players will be able to spend real money on, but it’s presumably tied to some sort of in-game currency to level up characters.

Android players interested in taking part in the game’s Closed Beta Test can register on Square Enix’s website. The beta begins on October 30th.

It’s important to note that this isn’t the same game as Dragon Quest Walk, which is inspired by Pokémon Go. That game is currently only slated for Japan and is not yet confirmed to be coming to the West.

