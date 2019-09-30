News
Dozens of iPhones stolen from Calgary Apple Store

Sep 30, 2019

11:51 AM EDT

A group of men stole dozens of iPhones from the Chinook Centre in Calgary on the evening of September 28th.

According to police, seven men wearing sunglasses and hooded sweatshirts broke into the store and nabbed functional demo units. The criminals were caught on surveillance video and the officials told CBC they are working to identify them.

While police didn’t specify which iPhone models were taken, they warned that the phones could be placed online for sale.

With that in mind, police are advising people to always verify the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. This can help identify whether the phone was stolen or lost.

Source: CBC

