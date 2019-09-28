McDonald’s to give away free coffee with any mobile order on Sept. 29

It looks like Tim Horton’s isn’t the only company celebrating National Coffee Day.
In a tweet, McDonald’s announced it would give away a free Premium Roast Coffee of any size with any mobile order on September 29th. The catch? You just have to order through McDonald’s app.
Yup, that’s it! Place an order with the My McD’s app and get a free coffee of any size. It’s a pretty sweet deal.
Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay on September 29th and get a FREE any size Premium Roast Coffee with any mobile order, only with the My McD’s app. Limit one per customer. At participating restaurants in Canada, excluding AB, NT & Lloydminster, SK. pic.twitter.com/NSi1VX3bg2
— McDonald's Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) September 25, 2019
There is some other fine print, however. First up, there’s a limit of one free coffee per customer. Additionally, the offer isn’t available in Alberta, the Northwest Territories or Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.
Aside from pondering which ‘McCrime’ Lloydminster committed to get excluded from the promotion, all that’s left to do is download the My McD’s app. It’s available for free on the App Store and the Play Store.
That said, considering all the trouble some people have had with McDonald’s mobile app, a free coffee may not be worth the hassle.
Source: McDonald’s
Comments