McDonald’s to give away free coffee with any mobile order on Sept. 29

Get a free coffee of any size when you place a mobile order through the My McD's app

Sep 28, 2019

2:26 PM EDT

It looks like Tim Horton’s isn’t the only company celebrating National Coffee Day.

In a tweet, McDonald’s announced it would give away a free Premium Roast Coffee of any size with any mobile order on September 29th. The catch? You just have to order through McDonald’s app.

Yup, that’s it! Place an order with the My McD’s app and get a free coffee of any size. It’s a pretty sweet deal.

There is some other fine print, however. First up, there’s a limit of one free coffee per customer. Additionally, the offer isn’t available in Alberta, the Northwest Territories or Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.

Aside from pondering which ‘McCrime’ Lloydminster committed to get excluded from the promotion, all that’s left to do is download the My McD’s app. It’s available for free on the App Store and the Play Store.

That said, considering all the trouble some people have had with McDonald’s mobile app, a free coffee may not be worth the hassle.

Source: McDonald’s

