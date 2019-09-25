Tim Hortons giving you free coffee this weekend through its mobile app

To some, mainly myself, Tim Hortons is the greatest place on Earth.
While I’m not much of a fan of its coffee, I’m a heavy consumer of its Steeped Tea as it powers me through the day. However, Coffee lovers are going to be very excited. Coming up on National Coffee Day, Timmies is offering all addicts the option to score a free coffee when they order through the mobile app.
Effective September 28th and 29th, Canadians who order through the mobile app to order will “receive one free Tims Rewards reward per day as a thank you for their loyalty.”
Of course, there is fine print. Specifically from the press release: “The free reward will appear in a Tims Rewards account 24-60 hours after an eligible purchase is made (subject to the offer terms). Limit of one (1) eligible purchase per account per day… Free rewards can be redeemed for hot brewed coffee or hot tea (any size) or baked good (except for Timbits® and bagels).”
Mike Hancock, chief operating officer of Tim Hortons, said: “With over two billion cups of coffee sold every year and with 80 percent of all Canadians visiting a Tim Hortons restaurant every month, we wanted to reward our loyal guests with something special on National Coffee Day.”
Source: Tim Hortons
