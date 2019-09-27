Google turns 21 with special old-school doodle

Google is finally able to go into a bar and order alcohol, well, at least in the U.S.– the search giant has turned 21.
The latest Google doodle represents the Mountain View, California-based company’s special day when it came to fruition in 1998, or 21 years ago. The doodle is of a classic, old-school box computer that’s very reminiscent of those from the ’90s.
When clicking the doodle, users will learn that back then two students (Sergey Brin and Lawrence Page) had outlined an idea to create a search engine that would later become one of the world’s largest companies.
“‘We chose our system name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol, or 10100 and fits well with our goal of building very large-scale search engines,’” the students wrote,” according to the doodle page.
Google as of today operates in over 100 languages, and according to the doodle page answers “trillions of search queries each year.”
“The scale is large, to say the least,” it said.
Happy 21st Birthday, Google!
