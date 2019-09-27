iOS 13.1.1 features third-party keyboard and battery drain fix

iOS 13 introduced a number of useful features to Apple’s operating system, including dark mode, revamped cutting and pasting tools, a new Photos app and more.
Unfortunately, the operating system update has been less than stable, with many users — including myself — experiencing a myriad of problems that even include freezing issues.
With the release of iOS 13.1.1, Apple says that third-party keyboard issues related to keyboards getting ‘full-access’ permissions and battery drain issues have now been solved.
13.1.1 also solves a glitch that prevented some iPhones from restoring from a backup, improves Siri recognition with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max and syncs Reminders more quickly.
While it’s great to see Apple moving quickly to fix iOS 13’s problems, releasing an operating system in such an unstable state is a strange, uncharacteristic move for the tech giant.
Hopefully, in the coming weeks iOS 13 gradually becomes more stable with each subsequent update.
