Nintendo Switch eShop sale discounts Square Enix, Canadian indie games

The latest sale on the Nintendo eShop discounts a variety of Square Enix games on Switch, as well as a few indie titles that were made in Canada.
Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons — $14.16 CAD (regularly $18.89)
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy! — $37.44 (regularly $53.49)
- Collection of Mana — $33.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Crypt of the Necrodancer: Nintendo Switch Edition — $4.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition — $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Final Fantasy VII — $15.04 (regularly $21.49)
- Final Fantasy IX — $19.59 (regularly $27.99)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD — $35.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age — $35.99 (regularly $59.99)
- I am Setsuna — $27.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered — $15.11 (regularly $25.19)
Of these titles, three are made in Vancouver — Crypt of the Necrodancer from Brace Yourself Games and Don’t Starve and Mark of the Ninja from Klei Entertainment.
The full list of deals can be found here. Note that the eShop doesn’t list a specific end date for these offers, so it’s a good idea to buy them sooner rather than later if interested.
