Nintendo Switch eShop sale discounts Square Enix, Canadian indie games

Sep 26, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

The latest sale on the Nintendo eShop discounts a variety of Square Enix games on Switch, as well as a few indie titles that were made in Canada.

Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:

Of these titles, three are made in Vancouver — Crypt of the Necrodancer from Brace Yourself Games and Don’t Starve and Mark of the Ninja from Klei Entertainment.

The full list of deals can be found here. Note that the eShop doesn’t list a specific end date for these offers, so it’s a good idea to buy them sooner rather than later if interested.

