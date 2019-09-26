News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus 7T Canadian pricing and availability

Sep 26, 2019

11:00 AM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus 7T, a handset that even the company itself has leaked — though not quite as much as Google and its upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

The OnePlus 7T sits below the OnePlus 7 Pro, the flagship the Chinese manufacturer launched earlier this year, in the company’s device line hierarchy.

OnePlus will officially launch the 7T on October 18th for $799 CAD on the company’s website.

While the 7T features a smaller 6.55-inch display, a lower 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and design language that’s not as sophisticated as the 7 Pro, the phone sports Gorilla Glass 6 on the front for better protection, continues to have a 90Hz display with HDR10+ and includes an even faster Snapdragon 855+ processor.

While the device, unfortunately, lacks a pop-up camera, it sports a small notch with a 16-megapixel shooter, along with a circular rear-facing setup with 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors.

The phone also features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 10 out of the box and a 3,800mAh battery.

To learn more about the OnePlus’ latest smartphone and how it compares to the 7 Pro and the 6T, check out our review of the OnePlus 7T

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

News

Sep 26, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

Here’s how to watch the OnePlus 7T event

News

Sep 26, 2019

8:44 AM EDT

Samsung could be making a more affordable Galaxy Note smartphone

Reviews

Sep 26, 2019

11:00 AM EDT

OnePlus 7T Review: Return to form

News

Sep 25, 2019

12:51 PM EDT

Here are leaked official renders of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro

Comments