OnePlus 7T Canadian pricing and availability

OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus 7T, a handset that even the company itself has leaked — though not quite as much as Google and its upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.
The OnePlus 7T sits below the OnePlus 7 Pro, the flagship the Chinese manufacturer launched earlier this year, in the company’s device line hierarchy.
OnePlus will officially launch the 7T on October 18th for $799 CAD on the company’s website.
While the 7T features a smaller 6.55-inch display, a lower 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and design language that’s not as sophisticated as the 7 Pro, the phone sports Gorilla Glass 6 on the front for better protection, continues to have a 90Hz display with HDR10+ and includes an even faster Snapdragon 855+ processor.
While the device, unfortunately, lacks a pop-up camera, it sports a small notch with a 16-megapixel shooter, along with a circular rear-facing setup with 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors.
The phone also features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 10 out of the box and a 3,800mAh battery.
To learn more about the OnePlus’ latest smartphone and how it compares to the 7 Pro and the 6T, check out our review of the OnePlus 7T.
Source: OnePlus
Comments