Amazon announces Alexa-enabled smart ring and glasses

Amazon announced Echo Loop and the Echo Frame today.
The Echo Loop, probably the most exciting device to come out of Amazon’s presentation, is a small smart ring.
The Loop brings information to your fingers, with its two microphones and the smallest speaker on an Echo device ever. The smart ring also has a haptic engine that will vibrate whenever you get a notification or an incoming call. You’ll have to pair it with your phone, but doing that will let you access this information without pulling out your device.
Pressing the button on the ring will let you connect with Alexa. You can ask it a question, and Alexa will answer through the ring’s small speaker.
Echo Frames are Alexa-enabled glasses that look like typical prescription glasses. The glasses weigh 31 grams and lack both augmented or virtual reality. The Frames also don’t have a camera or a display but allow you to speak to Alexa without having to pull out your smartphone.
These are Day 1 Edition products coming out in a limited volume, so you may have to travel to the U.S. to get your hands on these wearables.
Today, Amazon also announced new Echo speakers and its new earbuds.
