Tune in here to watch the Huawei Mate 30 event

Sep 19, 2019

6:59 AM EDT

Huawei is set to unveil its next flagship smartphones today, but this time around the scene is much different.

Due to the US sanctions, the company is preparing to launch Android-powered devices without Google’s suite of apps, which include Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube and many other of its popular services.

Huawei could very well have a ‘workaround’ planned, or possibly to use its newly created Harmony OS for the Mate 30 Series. Huawei is also expected to unveil the Mate 30, Mate 30 Lite, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design, GT Watch 2 and a branded Huawei TV, which will likely never come to Canada.

The event will be taking place in Berlin, Germany at 8:00am EST and you can follow along with the livestream below.

