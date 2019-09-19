Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in October

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms for those who are fans of niche content. For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in October.
- Relentless with Kate Snow: season 1 (10/05/2019)
- Below Deck: season 7 (10/08/2019)
- The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes: season 1 (10/13/2019)
Here are some of the currently ongoing shows on the streaming service.
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen New episodes every Tuesday – Saturday
- Killer Motive New episodes every Monday
- Snapped: season 26 New episodes every Monday
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta New episodes every Monday
- The Real Housewives of Orange Country New episodes every Wednesday
- The Real Housewives of Dallas New episodes every Thursday
- Million Dollar Listing New York: season 8 New episodes every Friday
