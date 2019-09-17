TD Canada app now lets users lock and unlock credit cards

The TD Canada app has launched a new feature that lets users lock and unlock their credit cards.
While locked, a card can’t be used to make new purchases physically or with a digital wallet. However, pre-authorized charges will still be processed. The card can be unlocked at any point through the app.
Further, the TD app now allows users to temporarily block their Canadian credit cards from any in-person international charges. TD says this is a ‘first-in-Canada’ feature.
The new card security features are included in version 8.17.0 of the TD Canada app on Android and iOS.
Source: TD Bank Group
