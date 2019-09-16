Nintendo Switch Online members can now buy SNES controllers in Canada

Canadians can now purchase the SNES controller for the Nintendo Switch.
The controller is $39.99 CAD and is available to play with the classic games that are now available with the Nintendo Switch.
The SNES controller is only available for Switch Online members.
The box contains a SNES controller and one USB cable. You can charge the controller with the USB cable or the Nintendo Switch AC adapter.
The SNES controller can be purchased from Nintendo’s website here. Orders will begin shipping on September 18th, 2019.
Comments