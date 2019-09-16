News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo Switch Online members can now buy SNES controllers in Canada

Sep 16, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

SNES classic controller close-up

Canadians can now purchase the SNES controller for the Nintendo Switch.

The controller is $39.99 CAD and is available to play with the classic games that are now available with the Nintendo Switch.

The SNES controller is only available for Switch Online members.

The box contains a SNES controller and one USB cable. You can charge the controller with the USB cable or the Nintendo Switch AC adapter.

The SNES controller can be purchased from Nintendo’s website here. Orders will begin shipping on September 18th, 2019.

Related Articles

News

Sep 11, 2019

7:04 AM EDT

‘Evolution’ game coming to Switch next year, offers 40 percent discount

News

Sep 10, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remaster heads to Android, iOS and Switch in January

News

Sep 12, 2019

12:18 PM EDT

Nintendo reveals ‘Ring Fit Adventure,’ an exercise-focused Switch game and accessory

Comments