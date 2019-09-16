News
PREVIOUS|

Android TV will reportedly receive Stadia support, new hardware release

Sep 16, 2019

6:43 PM EDT

0 comments

A new report from XDA Developers points to a major upcoming update to Android TV.

According to the site, which saw a Google slide during a recent conference, Google outlined its plans for Android TV over the next two years.

Later this year, the company is planning to allow device makers to add custom phrases to Assistant and roll out a Play Store redesign. These features would roll out as part of an Android 10 update.

In 2020, Google is planning to bring its Stadia game streaming service to the OS. This is particularly noteworthy since the only confirmed way to play to Stadia games on a TV is through a Chromecast Ultra.

Further, Google is said to be preparing a “hero device” launch, which will include “next-gen” smart home features. Meanwhile, Google is looking to hit 8,000 Android TV apps by the end of next year.

In 2021, Google is reportedly aiming to hit as many as 10,000 apps. Further, the company wants to reduce hardware fragmentation and offer improved Assistant functionality in 2021.

Source: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Aug 8, 2019

12:02 PM EDT

Global TV app launches on Android TV in Canada

News

Jul 26, 2019

6:06 PM EDT

Three new Nvidia Shield TV models listed at the FCC

News

Jul 31, 2019

2:35 PM EDT

Shield Experience 8.0 brings Android Pie and more to the Nvidia Shield TV

News

Sep 10, 2019

3:49 PM EDT

Google Pixel 4 render suggests October 15 announcement

Comments