Public Mobile offering 30 days free when you activate select plans

Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering another weekend flash sale that gives your next 30 days for free when you activate a plan.
From September 7th through until September 8th at 11:59pm ET, you can get your next 30 days for $0 when you activate a $25 per month plan or higher with Public. You can activate online or in-store at a participating retailer, and it’s only available for new customers. Retailers include:
- Walmart
- London Drugs
- The Mobile Shop
- Wow! Mobile
- Select Koodo Authorized Dealers
To take advantage of the deal, simply activate a Public SIM card online or in-store. You’ll receive a credit equal to the price of the rate plan you activated. Keep in mind it only covers the cost of the plan, and you’ll still be charged for additional costs like Add-Ons.
Customers should receive the credit within seven business days and the credit will count towards your next plan renewal.
Additionally, the deal is stackable with other in-market promotions. That means it works with things like Public’s friend referral and AutoPay credits.
You can learn more about the deal on Public’s website.
