Microsoft offering $130 off Xbox One X 1TB consoles with second free controller

If you’re considering picking up a new Xbox, now may just be the time. Microsoft has a bundle deal that will save you some money.
Right now if you order the Xbox One X 1TB in Robot White from the Microsoft Store, you can get it on sale for $469 instead of the regular $599. That works out to about $130 off.
If that’s not enough, the bundle deal includes a second free controller — that’s another $64.99 in savings. You can pick your choice of white or black for the second controller.
On top of that, Microsoft is also offering $15 off an additional controller if you need one.
The bundle includes a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial, a 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial and $10 off an Xbox Live Gold Membership for three or six months as well.
All in, it’s a pretty sweet deal. The Microsoft Store doesn’t list an end date for the bundle, so you may want to act quickly if it’s something you want.
You can learn more or buy the bundle over on Microsoft’s Store website.
