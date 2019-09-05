Samsung’s Galaxy Fold to go on sale in Korea on September 6, in U.S. soon

Samsung has revealed it will launch its Galaxy Fold in Korea on September 6th and will be arriving in the U.S. “in the coming weeks.”
According to a blog post the night before IFA 2019, Samsung indicated that the phone will be launching in two colours: Cosmos Black and Space Silver.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the phone is expected to launch in the U.S. on September 27th. The phone was originally scheduled to go on sale in April and in the summer in Canada, but that date was pushed back because of design issues with early review units related to debris getting stuck behind the device’s foldable display.
Around that same date, Samsung intends to launch the phone in other countries including France, Germany, Singapore and the U.K.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung Canada to learn when the phone is expected to be released in Canada. The article will be updated with more information.
Bloomberg added that the phone that will be launched in Korea will be of only one variant. It will have 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 5G connectivity capabilities, it said. The article also indicated that the phone will be priced at 2.39 million won (which is about $2,635 CAD). The phone will also come with a free Montblanc luxury case.
More recently, rumours indicate that Samsung is expected to also release a second foldable device next spring. That phone will also be a luxury device that will collapse into a compact-sized square.
Source: Bloomberg
