Samsung reportedly to release square foldable smartphone next year

Without officially putting its first foldable phone out into the market, Samsung is reportedly going to unveil a second foldable device that is expected to come out early next year.
Bloomberg reports that the luxury foldable device will collapse into a “compact-sized square.”
The device is reportedly going to have a 6.7-inch inner display that will shrink into a pocket-sized square when it is folded inwards like a clamshell, the business publication reported.
While the next foldable device is dubbed a luxury one, it is expected to be priced much lower than this year’s Galaxy Fold, sources familiar with the matter indicated. Currently, the Fold is being priced at $1,980 USD (about $2,628 CAD).
American designer Thom Browne is partnering with Samsung to design the phone and is expected to “appeal to a broader range of consumers” that are interested in fashion, status and luxury instead of phone specs.
Samsung did not comment on whether this phone is going to be a reality or not.
It is reported as well that the phone will have a hole-punch selfie camera on the top of the inner display, similar to Samsung’s recent release the Note 10. There is also expected to be two cameras that will “face the rear when the phone is open or the front when it’s flipped closed,” Bloomberg indicated.
More recently, SamMobile indicated a rumour that Samsung was going to release a revamped Galaxy Fold that would feature 256GB of storage along. It is possible that this square foldable phone is what SamMobile was talking about, but we won’t know.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has experienced a rough few months. The phone was initially scheduled to drop in the first half of 2019 in the U.S. and then this summer in Canada.
The foldable smartphone’s release was pushed back due to design issues with early review units related to debris getting stuck behind the device’s foldable display.
Source: Bloomberg
