‘Discovery Tour’ coming to Quebec-made ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ next week

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will soon get the popular ‘Discovery Tour’ feature from its predecessor.
Ubisoft first introduced Discovery Tour in Origins, which allowed players to explore the game’s simulation of ancient Egypt, sans-danger.
Ubisoft confirmed that Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece would come to Odyssey on September 10th. It’s a free update for all current owners of the game. It’ll also be available as a standalone package on PC through Uplay.
As with the Origins version of the feature, Discovery Tour will let players explore and interact with the culture and history of the game’s setting — this time around, ancient Greece. Players can take guided tours or wander freely through the simulated Mediterranean without dealing with conflicts or other parts of the main game.
Discovery Tour will offer 29 different regions with 300 stations providing tours. The tours will feature themes like philosophy, famous cities, daily life, war and myth.
Players can also complete objectives to unlock up to 35 different avatars and 15 different mount choices.
On top of all this, Discovery Tour in Odyssey will offer new learning features like quizzes at the end of each tour.
Source: Turbo Tron
Comments