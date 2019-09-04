Twitter Canada to host #TwitterHouse live Q&As during TIFF 2019

It’s that time of the year when glamorous Hollywood stars arrive in Toronto for the Toronto International Film Festival, and for the first time Twitter Canada will be “in the heart of the festival” with a hashtag and a space that takes attendees to an “immersive Twitter environment.”
‘#TwitterHouse’ is an event space where all the stars and entertainment media will be hosted, Twitter Canada said. The immersive experience is created in partnership with Elevation Pictures, it added.
The space will host a range of film stars and talent for festival Q&As, live streams and interviews. Twitter Canada intends to reveal more when the festival begins on September 5th.
#TwitterHouse was also used as an event space by the social network during SXSW.
“TIFF is very unique for a Canadian event because of its brand global audience and that’s truly informed our approach with the festival for 2019,” Michael Palombo, head of entertainment partnerships at Twitter Canada, in a recent statement. “With the live content on our service paired with our in-person events during the festival, we’re aiming to give film fams in Canda and across the globe a real-time, inside look at what’s happening during the 10 days of TIFF.”
This year the official @TIFF_Net account will also be “home to a wide range of live-streamed broadcasts” including press conferences, red carpet premiers and masterclasses.
You’ll also be able to follow along with ET Canada (@ETCanada) and eTalk (@ETalkCTV) for news and video content during the 10-day festival.
Twitter Canada is also hosting the ‘#SheInspiresMe’ event with the cast of the upcoming movie Hustlers. The event is set for September 7th at 2pm ET. There will be a panel discussion that will feature the stars of the movie including Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Lorene Scafaria, Twitter Canada said.
The discussion will be on the cinema space, inclusion and of course women in the industry, according to Twitter.
