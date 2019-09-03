News
PlayStation kicks off two-week ‘Totally Digital,’ EA sales

Sep 3, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

Guacamelee! 2

Sony has kicked off two PlayStation Store sales which focus on digital-only and EA games.

The appropriately named ‘Totally Digital’ sale runs for two weeks and offers discounts on dozens of games, including:

The full list of Totally Digital sales can be found here.

Meanwhile, the EA sale discounts such games as:

The full list of EA sales can be found here.

Both deals run until September 17th.

