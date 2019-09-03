PlayStation kicks off two-week ‘Totally Digital,’ EA sales

Sony has kicked off two PlayStation Store sales which focus on digital-only and EA games.
The appropriately named ‘Totally Digital’ sale runs for two weeks and offers discounts on dozens of games, including:
- Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man — $1.99 (regularly $3.99)
- Batman: The Enemy Within — Season Pass — $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — Digital Deluxe Edition — $8.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Guacamelee! 2 — $9.17 (regularly $26.99)
- The Jackbox Party Pack — $16.74 (regularly $33.49)
- Lara Croft Go — $2.19 (regularly $10.99)
The full list of Totally Digital sales can be found here.
Meanwhile, the EA sale discounts such games as:
- Anthem Standard Edition — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Battlefield V — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- EA Sports UFC 3 — $8.09 (regularly $26.99)
- Unravel — $4.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Unravel Two — $6.74 (regularly $26.99)
- A Way Out — $23.99 (regularly $39.99)
The full list of EA sales can be found here.
Both deals run until September 17th.
