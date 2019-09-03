News
PREVIOUS|

DoorDash offering free deliveries on $10 and up A&W orders

Sep 3, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

0 comments

DoorDash Android app

A&W has partnered with DoorDash to offer free deliveries on orders that cost a minimum of $10.

Until September 10th, customers can use the promo code ‘AWDELIVERY’ at checkout to take advantage of the offer.

DoorDash currently services more than 80 Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The free deliveries are offered across all of DoorDash’s cities of operation.

More information on the promotion can be found here.

Orders can be placed in the DoorDash app on Android and iOS or on on the web.

Source: A&W

Related Articles

News

Aug 28, 2018

7:12 PM EDT

UberEats now delivering A&W food across Canada

News

Aug 14, 2019

10:00 AM EDT

DoorDash food delivery now available in Montreal

News

May 1, 2019

10:00 AM EDT

DoorDash launches in Winnipeg with 300 restaurants featured

News

Jun 19, 2018

1:06 PM EDT

DoorDash food delivery app launches in the Ottawa area

Comments