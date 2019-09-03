DoorDash offering free deliveries on $10 and up A&W orders

A&W has partnered with DoorDash to offer free deliveries on orders that cost a minimum of $10.
Until September 10th, customers can use the promo code ‘AWDELIVERY’ at checkout to take advantage of the offer.
DoorDash currently services more than 80 Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The free deliveries are offered across all of DoorDash’s cities of operation.
More information on the promotion can be found here.
Orders can be placed in the DoorDash app on Android and iOS or on on the web.
Source: A&W
