The Samsung Galaxy S11 codenamed ‘Picasso’ will likely launch in February, the first quarter of the year. According to MySmartPrice, all three S11 models will sport 5G integration.
If that’s the case it’s possible that Qualcomm’s and Exynos’ next-gen processors will have an integrated 5G modem.
Unfortunately, no 5G smartphone has yet to set foot in Canada since we don’t have the spectrum available as of yet, so if that’s the case these phones may never arrive here.
MySmartPrice has also discovered a model number that bears the resemblance to the Galaxy Fold. If this is accurate, it could mean that Samsung is working on another foldable smartphone.
It’s currently unclear when Samsung could launch another foldable phone considering the delays with the Galaxy Fold.
While this is all possible, one should take leaks such as this with a grain of salt. All will be revealed in 2020.
Source: MySmartPrice
Comments