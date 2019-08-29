Former White House strategist producing film on Huawei relations, Meng Wanzhou arrest

A fictional movie about China vying for world dominance through technology with a focus on Canada and Huawei, is being produced by former Trump strategist Steve Bannon.
The film, called Claws of the Red Dragon, is “inspired by” the arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou and China’s subsequent retaliation, The Canadian Press reported. The incident also includes China’s detention of two former Canadian diplomats and death sentences laid on two other Canadians convicted of drug crimes.
Bannon indicated that the movie is focused on “exposing” Huawei, which he calls the “greatest national security threat” to the United States. The aim is also to get U.S. President Donald Trump to take a stronger stance on banning Huawei completely and not allowing its equipment to be used in 5G’s development.
The film is expected to be released next month by New Tang Dynasty Television and will be 54 minutes long, The Canadian Press indicated.
MobileSyrup reached out to Huawei Canada regarding the film, but the company said it is not able to offer comment at this time.
Canada is still in the process of making a decision regarding whether or not to ban the China-based company from taking part in 5G network development. A decision is expected to come after the October federal election.
Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December and her extradition case will likely to run until October 2020. The case determines whether or not Meng will be extradited to the U.S. to proceed with a case involving 13 counts of bank and wire fraud charges, Huawei and subsidiary Skycom. Huawei denies all allegations, which have yet to be proven in court.
Source: Canadian Press
